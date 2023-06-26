3 people hurt, including 2 children, in Castle Rock zipline collision

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One adult and one child were in critical condition late Sunday after being involved in a zipline collision at a park in Castle Rock.

According to Castle Rock Fire and Rescue, a collision happened just after 6 p.m. on a zipline at Philip S. Miller Park off of Plum Creek Parkway west of I-25.

Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries, including two children at or under the age of 10, according to CRFR.

When medics arrived at the scene, the three people involved were no longer on the zipline and were on a platform of the zipline park.

No other details on the circumstances that led to the collision were immediately provided.

The EDGE – formerly Castle Rock Adventure Park – has operated zipline tours at Philip S. Miller Park since 2015. According to its website, the park contains 10 ziplines that span more than two total miles and stand as high as 110 feet off the ground.

Participants can reach speeds up to 50 mph, according to the site.