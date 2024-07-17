'I knew it was very serious': Colorado man loses home to wildfire near Byers

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado man says he barely escaped the flames when a brush fire broke out near Byers over the weekend, destroying his home.

Mark Lancaster said he had lived in his home for 27 years. Saturday, he had to escape the flames approaching his house after the Quailhallow Fire broke out around 10 a.m.

"I was sitting in my recliner," Lancaster recalled, "I heard the sound of wind, and I looked out to the kitchen window and saw what I thought would look like clouds, because it was kind of a white smoke. And I thought that's not a cloud. Something's going on."

Lancaster said that at that point, he saw some outbuildings behind his house that had caught fire.

"I knew it was very serious. I picked up the phone and called 911. I didn't, I didn't even grab shoes, and I walked past my wallet, checkbook, and stuff," he said.

Fire officials said the brush fire started out about the size of a football field in the 2400 block of S. Quail Hollow Road but quickly grew to more than 1,100 acres amid hot and windy conditions, prompting evacuations of the area.

Officials at Fire Station 71 in Byers told Denver7 on Wednesday that the fire destroyed one home and seven outbuildings.

Lancaster said he still hasn't been able to go back and see the remnants of his home.

"I'm not ready for that yet. Looking at the videos and stuff is tough. I think at some point I'll be ready to go back," he said.

Despite having to start over, Lancaster said he still feels fortunate.

"I got lucky, and I got out, and now I have a chance to rebuild. And that's the way I'm looking at it, that I'm going to wind up with a new house, hopefully, and get a chance to start over," he said. "I'm trying to look at the positive side. I've always been a person who said 'half full,' you know, try to be optimistic and realize that deep down, people are good."

Fire Station 71 in Byers is accepting donations to help Lancaster as he works to rebuild. They have also set up a fundraiser. The community can donate in person at High Plains Bank in Bennett.

