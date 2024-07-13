Watch Now
Brush fire burning near homes prompts evacuations southeast of Byers

At least one home is burning, and more may be involved.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jul 13, 2024

BYERS, Colo. — A brush fire about the size of a football field burning near homes southeast of Byers prompted evacuations of the area Saturday.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, at least one home is burning, and more may be involved.

The fire is burning several hundred yards from homes in the 2400 block of S. Quail Hollow Road. There have been no reports of injuries.

Deputies have evacuated a three-mile area near County Road 193 and County Road 34. It's unclear how many homes are impacted by the evacuation order.

The sheriff’s office said multiple fire departments, including a wildland fire team, are on the scene working to contain the blaze, which is burning in the southeast direction.

South Metro Fire Rescue is sending seven units, the agency reported on X.

Officials have not said what may have sparked the fire.

This is a developing story

