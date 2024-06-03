'I found humanity here': Inside Elati Village, Denver's only micro-community for transgender people

DENVER — Four tiny walls hold everything that Christina Hopkins needs. An art book, some clothes and a dozen medications.

It may not seem like much, but for Hopkins it means the world. "Sorry about the mess," said Hopkins, as she navigates the small home.

For two years, Hopkins was homeless after her house burned down. What followed was the most difficult time in her life, bouncing around from shelter to shelter in Greeley, Boulder and finally Denver.

"There's just a lot of brutality out there," said Hopkins.

The lowest point happened at the St. Francis shelter, where Hopkins said she was attacked, beaten and robbed. The thieves stole everything, including her clothes and birth certificate.

The reason? "They weren't sure whether I was a woman or a guy," said Hopkins.

As a transgender woman, Hopkins said the streets of Denver weren't kind. In addition to the discrimination she faced for her gender orientation, Hopkins was unable to work, because of her physical disabilities. “I have Polycystic ovarian syndrome and a lot of spinal issues," said Hopkins.

However, just over a month ago, Hopkins received good news when she was given a spot at Elati Village, which is Denver’s only micro-community for women, transgender, and non-binary individuals.

"It's an absolute miracle compared to where I was," said Hopkins.

Sam Pena Elati Village has 44 units, which feature a bed and desk. Residents are also given a welcome basket, with blankets and hygiene items.

Elati Village started construction in 2023 and opened in April of 2024. The micro-community is operated by The Gathering Place, a nonprofit that previously ran a similar shelter at the Rodeway Inn. The Gathering Place has a one-year contract with the city.

Elati Village is part of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's House1000 initiative, which aimed to house 1,000 people by the end of 2023.

“This is a safe place for everybody to come in, feel safe and be able to move forward in the goals that they have," said D'Wanna Powell, the director of Elati Village.

Each resident at Elati is given a welcome package, which contains blankets and hygiene items. The village also has laundry facilities, a community kitchen and showers.

The units at Elati are basic, featuring just a bed and desk, but Powell believes it meets the basic needs for each resident, allowing them to focus on finding work and more permanent housing.

"They don't have to walk around on eggshells, thinking that something bad might happen to them," said Powell. "There's still some stigma and discrimination against our population.”

Powell argues that the village meets a critical need in Denver.

Many of Elati's residents have experienced discrimination because of their orientation while on the streets. Additionally, Powell said that traditional shelters are often unsafe for transgender and non-binary individuals.

"Some of the bigger shelters can get very dangerous for our members," said Powell.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that between 20 to 40% of America's homeless youth are transgender or non-binary. Additionally, one in three transgender individuals will face homelessness at some point in their lives.

"We need safety, we need numbers, we need community and we need visibility," said Ixora Cook, a new resident at Elati Village.

Cook moved to Elati three weeks ago, after spending six months on the streets of Denver.

"People see us on the street and they hate us, they just want us gone," said Cook.

Cook said that Elati is the safest community for the homeless she's ever lived in.

Although residents normally stay around six months at Elati, Powell said they won't kick them out until they find a permanent home. So far, seven Elati residents have been placed in permanent housing.

"We're still at the beginning stages, but I'm excited," said Hopkins, as a smile floods her face while speaking about a future move to permanent housing.

Hopkins and her partner Misty are both residents at Elati. Misty lives right across from Hopkins' unit and plans to go with her when she leaves.

Although Hopkins eagerly waits for permanent housing, she said she won't soon forget, the tiny home that made her feel at home.

"I found humanity here," said Hopkins.

Inside Elati Village, Denver's micro-community for unhoused transgender people