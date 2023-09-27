I-70 westbound lanes reopen at Floyd Hill, expect some delays

The westbound lanes of I-70 at Floyd Hill in the foothills have reopened after being shut down due to an issue during the 6 a.m. hour Wednesday.

Traffic was stacked up and not moving for around 20 minutes, but as of 7 a.m., the interstate reopened between exit 248 and exit 243.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said vehicles were “slowly coming down the hill and it is releasing pretty nicely down the westbound side.”

He said there is no need to use U.S, 40 as an alternative route.

With the interstate closed for a bit, expect some delays approaching Floyd Hill as traffic begins to move through the area.