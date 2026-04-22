Large, fast-moving fire burning near Eckley in Yuma County

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Yuma County are asking if anybody saw a suspicious person in the area of a wildfire that is now burning south of Eckley.

The Yuma County Office of Emergency Management and sheriff's office said the "large" and "fast-moving" fire started near County Road 26 and County Road T. This is about 46 miles north of Burlington.



Residents in the area should stay alert and monitor conditions closely. If anybody sees a fire near their home, evacuate immediately.

In a post online, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office asked the public if anybody had seen a person acting suspiciously around 2 p.m. in the area of the fire. If you have information, contact them at 970-332-4805.

Yuma County, as well as the much of Colorado's eastern plains, is under a red flag warning until midnight. Winds are blowing 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service out of Goodland, Kansas. Another red flag warning will go until place Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the same area.

"Any fires that develop may rapidly grow and spread out of control," the NWS reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.