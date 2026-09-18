WHEATRIDGE, Colo. — While you’re planning your weekend, you’ll also want to plan an alternate way around I-70’s Kipling St. interchange. Colorado Department of Transportation is warning of significant delays in the area for the next two weekends.

See the full story from Alex Dowd in the video below

I-70 shutting down at Kipling Street Bridge Friday through Monday

CDOT-contracted construction crews will be working on the Westbound lanes of the Kipling St. bridge from 7 p.m. Friday Sept. 18 through 6 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 22. The following weekend, Eastbound lanes will be closed from Friday Sept. 25 through Tuesday Sept. 29.

Traffic won’t be able to pass under the bridge along Kipling St. or use the on ramps on and off I-70. Those ramps will be used to reroute cars on and off the highway.

CDOT

To avoid the area, CDOT says a detour route will be in place along W 44th Ave, Ward Rd., W 58th Ave, Ralston Rd. And Wadsworth Blvd.

For those driving in or around the area, expect significant, around 30 minute delays.

CDOT says crews will be working around the clock during these two full closures because that schedule “shortens the overall construction schedule and reduces repeated traffic impacts for motorists.”

The project will use hydro-demolition, which is a water pressure way to removed damaged concrete and prepare the bridge for repairs. CDOT says the project will “preserve and improve this vital transportation route, ensuring the corridor remains reliable for the trucking industry, local communities and the traveling public.”

Commuters can keep up with alerts by texting I70REPAIRS to 21000 for CDOT alerts.