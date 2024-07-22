Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

I-70 shut down in both directions as crews respond to Garfield County brush fire

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
garfield county brush firee.png
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 22, 2024

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. – Both directions of I-70 are closed Monday afternoon as crews respond to a brush fire.

According to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), I-70 east and westbound lanes remain shut down between the Parachute and Rifle exits as crews respond to the fire.

The interstate is shut down between Exit 75 and Exit 90, according to CDOT, which recommended taking US 6 — running parallel with the interstate — as a detour.

garfield county brush firee.png

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office shared photos and video of a helicopter responding to the fire, adding the eastbound lanes of I-70 was closed at Mile Marker 81 and the westbound side closed at the Rifle exit.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Project manager explains asbestos abatement project at Denver Park
'It's very rare': Despite puzzling hip dysplasia diagnosis, Colorado girl continues to beat the odds
Columbine High student raises $10K for victims of Trump rally shooting
Despite puzzling hip dysplasia diagnosis, Colo. girl continues to beat the odds
Boulder a finalist to host iconic Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help