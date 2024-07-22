I-70 shut down in both directions as crews respond to Garfield County brush fire

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. – Both directions of I-70 are closed Monday afternoon as crews respond to a brush fire.

According to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), I-70 east and westbound lanes remain shut down between the Parachute and Rifle exits as crews respond to the fire.

The interstate is shut down between Exit 75 and Exit 90, according to CDOT, which recommended taking US 6 — running parallel with the interstate — as a detour.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office shared photos and video of a helicopter responding to the fire, adding the eastbound lanes of I-70 was closed at Mile Marker 81 and the westbound side closed at the Rifle exit.

This is a developing story and will be updated