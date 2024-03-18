I-70 lane closures, changes as Floyd Hill project enters next construction phase

DENVER — I-70 lane closures and traffic shifts will greet drivers starting this month as the I-70 Floyd Hill Project enters its next phase of construction. Here's what to expect if traveling to the mountains.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Monday improvements on the west section of the ongoing project will expand I-70 construction between the Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway and Colorado Boulevard/Idaho Springs exit.

Beginning Wednesday and stretching through summer 2024, CDOT said motorists should expect lane closures during the overnight hours and the addition of temporary construction barriers.

I-70 east and westbound lanes will shift to the outside shoulders while crews work along the interstate’s median, said CDOT.

“In addition to overnight lane closures, motorists can expect narrower lanes and shoulders, usage of the eastbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane for construction access to the work zone during non-operational times only, and reduced speed limits,” added CDOT in a news release.

Beyond impacts to motorists, the agency added that The Clear Creek Greenway Trail will remain closed for bicyclists, pedestrians and anglers through at least 2027.

CDOT provided the following specifics on the upcoming I-70 lane shifts:



I-70 Westbound traffic will shift to the south toward the median between Exit 248 and Exit 244. Motorists should be advised of narrower lanes in this area.

I-70 Eastbound traffic will remain in its current configuration in the area

Construction zone speed limit of 45 mph will be established

During peak hours, existing interstate lanes are expected to remain open in both directions in the east and west section construction areas, CDOT said.

“However, overnight lane closures on I-70 will occur semi-regularly. Lane closure hours will vary based on season, day of week, number of lanes closed and the travel direction. Drivers should stay on I-70 and expect reduced lane and shoulder widths, reduced speed limits and increased truck traffic entering and exiting the work zones,” said the agency.

CDOT Different phases of I-70 Floyd Hill Project

Construction of the west section of the I-70 Floyd Hill Project will include adding a westbound express lane from the top of Floyd Hill through Veterans Memorial Tunnels “allowing users the choice to pay a toll for a more reliable trip or continue to use the general-purpose lanes for free.”

Two bridges will be reconstructed over Clear Creek and crews will straighten curves allowing drivers to maintain 55 mph, said CDOT.

The multi-year construction project began in 2022 and includes three phases intended to bring drastic improvements to aging infrastructure along an 8-mile stretch of I-70 west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

