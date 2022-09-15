Watch Now
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed due to flash flood warning

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed.
Posted at 7:55 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 21:55:40-04

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.  — Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed due a flash flood warning, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. and includes the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and Glenwood Canyon.

Eastbound and westbound I-70 are closed from Glenwood Springs (exit 116) to Dotsero (exit 133). There's also a second closure point for westbound traffic at Eagle (exit 140), according to CDOT.

Eagle County residents can use US Highway 6 to access locations between exits 133 and 140.

To monitor changing road conditions, visit COtrip.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

