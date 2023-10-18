Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-70 eastbound shut down at C-470 near Golden due to semi crash

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash, involving 3 semi-trucks and a pickup truck has forced the closure and there is no estimated time as to when the interstate will reopen.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash, involving 3 semi-trucks and a pickup truck has forced the closure and there is no estimated time as to when the interstate will reopen.
i70 east closure golden.png
i70 closure golden.png
Posted at 4:35 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 19:12:20-04

GOLDEN, colo. — The eastbound lanes of I-70 at the C-470 exit are shut down after a crash involving several semi-trucks.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash, involving 3 semi-trucks and a pickup truck has forced the closure and there is no estimated time as to when the interstate will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted onto C-470 and traffic is backed up by around 3 miles, the sheriff's office said on social media.

At this point, the closure only impact the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Golden and the sheriffs office posted on social media injuries, if any, are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives