I-70 eastbound shut down at C-470 near Golden due to semi crash

GOLDEN, colo. — The eastbound lanes of I-70 at the C-470 exit are shut down after a crash involving several semi-trucks.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash, involving 3 semi-trucks and a pickup truck has forced the closure and there is no estimated time as to when the interstate will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted onto C-470 and traffic is backed up by around 3 miles, the sheriff's office said on social media.

At this point, the closure only impact the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Golden and the sheriffs office posted on social media injuries, if any, are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

