I-70 eastbound lanes shut down near Floyd Hill due to vehicle fire

A vehicle fire has forced the closure of eastbound lanes of I-70 near Floyd Hill on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation I-70 E is shut down between Exit 244 and Exit 248.
“Between Exit 244: US 6 and Exit 248: Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill (Floyd Hill) at Mile Point 245. Road closed expect delays due to a vehicle fire,” alerted a post on social media.
Denver7 will update this story as we learn more.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 243 - Hidden Valley and Exit 244 - US 6. Detour in place. https://t.co/y8AWHkqVcv— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 5, 2025
