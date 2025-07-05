Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-70 eastbound lanes shut down near Floyd Hill due to vehicle fire

A vehicle fire has forced the closure of eastbound lanes of I-70 near Floyd Hill on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation I-70 E is shut down between Exit 244 and Exit 248.

“Between Exit 244: US 6 and Exit 248: Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill (Floyd Hill) at Mile Point 245. Road closed expect delays due to a vehicle fire,” alerted a post on social media.

Denver7 will update this story as we learn more.

