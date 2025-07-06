Both directions of I-70 dealing with issues: Clear Creek CO

A partial closure was impacting the eastbound Express lanes of I-70, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, which said traffic was backed up for around 8 miles due to a crash around mile marker 241.

Shortly after posting that alert on social media, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said another issue is causing problems on I-70 westbound.

"Left lane is open I-70 West at MM 231. Right lane is still blocked," posted law enforcement, which was an update from previously posting that both lanes were blocked.

As of 2:15 p.m., the eastbound side issue was cleared up — the sheriff's office saying:

"This crash has been cleared on I-70 East at MM 241 and all lanes are open. But it’ll take a while to clear the traffic backup queue."

Moments later, Clear Creek added that the westbound side crash was cleared and all lanes were back open.

This story will be updated as we learn more.