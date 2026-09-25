WHEATRIDGE, Colo. — Another weekend of I-70 closures and construction near Kipling St. in Wheatridge as CDOT crews start work on Eastbound lanes of the Kipling St. bridge.

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I-70 closures continue for Eastbound lanes near Kipling Street

Traffic won’t be able to pass under the bridge along Kipling St. or use the ramps on and off I-70. Those ramps will be used to reroute cars on and off the highway.

To avoid the area, CDOT says a detour route will be in place along W 44th Ave, Ward Rd., W 58th Ave, Ralston Rd. And Wadsworth Blvd.

CDOT I-70 Bridge Repairs at Kipling St. and Garrison St. and detours.

For those driving in or around the area, expect significant, around 30 minute delays.

This weekend brings addition closures overnight Saturday and Sunday on I-70’s Garrison St. bridge. Traffic will be moved into one lane each direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days. CDOT says it’s to minimize delays.

The project will use hydro-demolition, which is a water pressure way to removed damaged concrete and prepare the bridge for repairs. CDOT says the project will “preserve and improve this vital transportation route, ensuring the corridor remains reliable for the trucking industry, local communities and the traveling public.”

Last week’s repairs of the westbound lanes ended about 24 hours early, protecting drivers from a crowded Monday morning commute. A CDOT representative cited good weather, good crews and concrete strengthening quicker than expected.

Still, they’re warning drivers to prepare for the scheduled 83-hour closure this weekend.

Commuters can keep up with alerts by texting I70REPAIRS to 21000 for CDOT alerts.