I-70 reopens after closure due to rock blast, delays still expected

DENVER — Loose rock from a rock blast forced the closure of I-70 in both directions triggering major delays between Evergreen and Idaho Springs.

As of 4:45 p.m., the interstate has reopened in both directions.

According to a release from CDOT, crews were working on a rock blast tied to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project.

The safety closure was in place while crews scaled the loose rock above I-70, CDOT said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the I-70 closure impacted the highway from exit 248 to the HWY 6, Hidden Valley exit, which is exit 244.

US 40 was briefly closed, but has since reopened. CDOT said there was no estimated time when the interstate will reopen.

Click here to check the latest closure information on Denver7's traffic map.

