I-25 travelers make Memorial Day weekend pit stop at busy Buc-ee's

Posted at 7:42 AM, May 27, 2024
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The unofficial summer travel season is off to a busy start in Colorado.

"It's been touch and go in some spots," said Keith Roath, who was driving Sunday from Loveland to Denver.

This year, Denver ranks sixth among domestic destinations, according to AAA.

With nearly 38.4 million traveling by car across the country, Roath is one of them.

"I listen to a lot of jazz on Spotify. I turn on some of that, she'll fall asleep," laughed Roath, as he motioned to his wife sitting in the passenger seat.

The auto club predicted the Interstate 25 corridor from Fort Collins to Denver would be the most troubling stretch Sunday afternoon. Busy roads also meant a busy Buc-ee's.

"When I came over the ridge and she said, 'There it is, it's Buc-ee's,' and I saw the massive amounts of cars. I've never seen anything like it," said Emilie Caulfield, who was on a family road trip from Chicago to Denver.

The Johnstown superstore was full of customers fueling up Sunday.

This Memorial Day weekend, Colorado drivers are paying on average 12 cents less a gallon at the pump compared to last year, according to AAA.

Inside the store, travelers stocked up on snacks for the road to make Memorial Day travel, even in traffic, a little sweeter.

"I'll be honest what brought me here was the gummy bears," laughed Roath.

