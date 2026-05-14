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I-225 SB lanes reopened at I-70 after 5-vehicle crash

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said to expect congestion in the area and to take Havana, Chambers or Airport Blvd as alternative routes.
I225 crash.jpg
Denver7
I225 crash.jpg
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Editor's note: As of 6:45 a.m., all lanes have reopened, but expect some delays in the area.

AURORA, Colo. – Southbound lanes of I-225 are closed at I-70 due to a 5-vehicle crash near Smith Road.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 2 people were taken to local hospitals.

sb225 crash.jpg

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said to expect congestion in the area and to take Havana, Chambers or Airport Blvd as alternative routes.

As of 6 a.m., the Aurora Police Department has opened one lane of I-225.

This story will be updated.

crash i-225 sb at i-70.jpg