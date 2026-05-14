I-225 SB lanes reopened at I-70 after 5-vehicle crash

Editor's note: As of 6:45 a.m., all lanes have reopened, but expect some delays in the area.

AURORA, Colo. – Southbound lanes of I-225 are closed at I-70 due to a 5-vehicle crash near Smith Road.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 2 people were taken to local hospitals.

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Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said to expect congestion in the area and to take Havana, Chambers or Airport Blvd as alternative routes.

As of 6 a.m., the Aurora Police Department has opened one lane of I-225.

This story will be updated.