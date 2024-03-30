I-225 north at Alameda closed after crash injures 4 teens

AURORA, Colo. — Four teens were taken to a hospital after a crash that forced the closure of all northbound I-225 lanes at Alameda.

The Aurora Police Department said on social media the single-vehicle crash injured the teens with some receiving life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is backed up in the area and motorists should expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

#APDTrafficAlert: All NB lanes of 225 are closed at Alameda due to a single vehicle rollover crash. Four teens have been transported to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries. APD’s Traffic Unit is responding to conduct the investigation.



