I-225 north at Alameda closed after crash injures 4 teens

AURORA, Colo. — Four teens were taken to a hospital after a crash that forced the closure of all northbound I-225 lanes at Alameda.
The Aurora Police Department said on social media the single-vehicle crash injured the teens with some receiving life-threatening injuries.
Traffic is backed up in the area and motorists should expect delays.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
#APDTrafficAlert: All NB lanes of 225 are closed at Alameda due to a single vehicle rollover crash. Four teens have been transported to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries. APD’s Traffic Unit is responding to conduct the investigation.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 30, 2024
Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/EMBLwWKe1r
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.