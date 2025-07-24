Hwy. 60 between County Roads 13, 15 in Johnstown shuts down in response to gas fire: Front Range Fire Rescue

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Highway 60 between County Roads 13 and 15 has shut down as Front Range Fire Rescue crews respond to a gas fire.
Xcel Energy had scheduled work in the area of Highway 60 and Meadowlark Drive in Johnstown Thursday, Front Range Fire Rescue warned earlier in the day, and that a smell of gas could be expected in the area.
The agency told Denver7 it's looking into the report of this fire in a similar area that Xcel's work was scheduled.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area until further notice, Front Range Fire Rescue said.
