Hwy. 60 between County Roads 13, 15 in Johnstown shuts down in response to gas fire: Front Range Fire Rescue

Xcel Energy had scheduled work in a similar area earlier Thursday
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Highway 60 between County Roads 13 and 15 has shut down as Front Range Fire Rescue crews respond to a gas fire.

Xcel Energy had scheduled work in the area of Highway 60 and Meadowlark Drive in Johnstown Thursday, Front Range Fire Rescue warned earlier in the day, and that a smell of gas could be expected in the area.

The agency told Denver7 it's looking into the report of this fire in a similar area that Xcel's work was scheduled.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area until further notice, Front Range Fire Rescue said.

