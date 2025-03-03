Hwy. 1 closes from Gregory Rd. to Country Club R.d in Larimer Co. after shooting involving sheriff's deputy

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 1 is closed from Gregory Road to Country Club Road in Larimer County after a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy. That's approximately 8 to 9 miles south of Wellington, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
One person is in custody, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the shooting.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Why are so many Denver restaurants going belly up or moving out of the city?
Denver7 Investigates uncovers suspect in 2023 Yuma murder has violent past
Eye in the sky: Ball Arena installs first permanent Skycam in NBA or NHL arena
Denver organization pushes for financial literacy graduation requirement bill
Colorado doctors warn of possible 'quademic' as virus cases in children increase
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.