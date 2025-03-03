Watch Now
Hwy. 1 closes from Gregory Rd. to Country Club R.d in Larimer Co. after shooting involving sheriff's deputy

Highway 1 is closed from Gregory Road to Country Club Road in Larimer County after a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy.
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 1 is closed from Gregory Road to Country Club Road in Larimer County after a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy. That's approximately 8 to 9 miles south of Wellington, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

One person is in custody, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the shooting.

