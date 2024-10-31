Hundreds of Xcel Energy customers without natural gas due to outage in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. – Xcel Energy said Thursday it is working to restore natural gas service to hundreds of customers after equipment froze causing the outage.

The utility said 1,563 customers in the Littleton area have been impacted. The outage started at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

“A piece of equipment froze, impacting pressure needed to serve the area. We have been working to notify customers of the outage and have established a command center,” an Xcel spokesperson told Denver7.

Customers have reached out to Denver7 including a small business owner who said his pizzeria has been impacted on “one of our busiest days of the year.”

Xcel Energy said it would provide space heaters for impacted customers if the outage continues Thursday night.

“Once the equipment is fixed, crews will go door to door to relight pilot lights. We appreciate our customers' understanding and patience as we work as quickly as possible to safely restore service,” added an Xcel Energy spokesperson.