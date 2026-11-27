LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Nearly 300 Xcel Energy customers in Lafayette have been without power since Wednesday morning, leaving hundreds of people to spend Thanksgiving in the dark.

The outage is mainly affecting the Centaur Village West neighborhood.

Xcel told Denver7 an underground cable failed Wednesday morning, triggering the outage. The utility company said crews responded and repaired the initial fault, but the same cable failed a second time.

Workers are now in the process of replacing roughly 600 feet of underground cable. An Xcel spokesperson said the company expects to restore power by Thursday evening.

For Keno Catabay and his partner, the outage meant rethinking their entire holiday. After losing power and watching the restoration estimates slip further into the day, Catabay said they decided to pack what food they could into coolers and head to family's house, abandoning their original plan to host Thanksgiving at their own home.

Mike Erickson Keno Catabay, a Lafayette resident, said the power outage forced him and his partner to rearrange their entire holiday.

Mike Erickson Keno Catabay and his partner said they decided to pack what food they could into coolers and head to family's house, abandoning their original plan to host Thanksgiving at their own home.

"Yeah, you know, the whole nine yards, the turkey. They were going to bring in the stuffing, and then we were going to pre-make some stuff yesterday," Catabay said. "We have cleared out pretty much all perishables from the fridge."

He and other neighbors voiced frustration over the changing restoration timeline, which Xcel Energy communicated through a series of text messages.

KMGH Catabay and other neighbors voiced frustration over the changing restoration timeline, which Xcel Energy communicated through a series of text messages.

"It just kept getting pushed back and pushed back," said resident Bob Weiss. "I'm not suffering. I just worry about the food in my refrigerator is the main thing."

In an automated call to customers Wednesday night, Xcel acknowledged the difficulty of the situation during the holiday and said repairs would stretch into Thursday afternoon.

"We know how difficult it is to be without power, especially on a holiday, and we're sorry for the disruption," the message said.

Xcel said it has brought a generator on site to help provide power to up to 30 customers while repairs continue.