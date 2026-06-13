Hundreds gather in downtown Denver to watch Team USA's World Cup opener

DENVER — Fans packed Skyline Park on Friday night in downtown Denver to watch the United States take on Paraguay in the first World Cup match on U.S. soil in more than 30 years — and got to see Team USA open with a 4-1 victory.

Denver may not be an official host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but that did not stop hundreds of fans from filling Skyline Park at 16th and Arapahoe streets to cheer on Team USA.

The Colorado Rapids, the Downtown Denver Partnership and the nonprofit Street Soccer USA set up the viewing space for the duration of the tournament.

The game from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles played on a big screen for the crowd gathered in the heart of the Mile High City.

"It's so awesome seeing that this, the World Cup, it's kicking off here all over. It's kind of surreal to think about," said USA fan Watson Pitner.

Denver7 Skyline Park in downtown Denver

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston stopped by to celebrate the kickoff.

Johnston said it took a year to plan the space, which has undergone significant transformation.

"Two years ago, this place was abandoned and empty with folks sleeping in tents..." Johnston said. "Now, we got 500 people out here having fun."

Denver7 Sports US opens its home World Cup with a dynamic 4-1 victory over Paraguay The Associated Press

For some fans, the location just off of 16th St. was an added bonus.

"I'm glad that they put it in the city. I live a few blocks down the street," said Jordan Brumley, a Team USA fan.

Whether fans arrived decked out in red, white and blue or were picking up their first piece of USA gear, the energy in downtown Denver made one thing clear: the summer of soccer has arrived.

“Yeah, go USA! Let's go!,” chanted Brumley.