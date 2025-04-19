Hundreds gather in Denver for second 'Hands Off!' protest

DENVER — Opponents of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk rallied on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol building Saturday for a second 'Hands Off!' protest.

Several groups organized Saturday’s rally, which came two weeks after similar demonstrations took place in Colorado and around the country.

Protesters are assailing the Trump administration's moves to fire thousands of federal workers, close Social Security Administration field offices, deport immigrants, scale back protections for transgender people and cut federal funding for health programs.

Musk, a Trump adviser who owns Tesla, SpaceX and the social media platform X, has played a key role in government downsizing as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. He says he is saving taxpayers billions of dollars.

In a statement released before the first 'Hands Off!' protest on April 5, the White House said President Trump “will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report