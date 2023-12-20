Humane Society of Boulder Valley cuts adoption fees by 50% for dogs

BOULDER, Colo. — The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is offering half-off adoption fees for dogs one year old and older until the end of the year.

The shelter reported that adoptions across the country have slowed, meaning adoptable pets are filling up humane societies.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley said it is nearly capacity for dogs, so it is cutting adoption fees by 50% for dogs one year old and up. It currently has 27 available dogs.

This will continue through Dec. 31.

To see available dogs, visit the humane society's website here or visit in person.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is located at 2323 55th St. in Boulder. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The humane society also accepts donations.