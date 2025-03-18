Human remains found in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, suspected to be missing Denver man

MONTROSE, Colo. — Human remains believed to be a missing Denver man have been found in a remote area of the wilderness within Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

The remains were found in a "highly technical area to access" within the park, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The NPS said they believe they were the remains of Jordan Marsters, 31, who was reported missing to the Denver Police Department on Feb. 15. Marsters reportedly traveled through Grand Junction on Feb. 11 and Montrose the following day. His last known location was in the park on the morning of Feb. 13, the NPS said.

Amid the investigation into his disappearance, park rangers found clues that indicated he was in the national park, a few hours southwest of Denver.

On March 10, park rangers and a member of the park's search and rescue team found the remains, according to the park's public information officer.

Now, they are creating a plan to recover the remains and have them identified by the medical examiner's office.

National park staff have reached out to other nearby parks that have crews with "extreme technical skill sets" for help with the operation, the NPS said.

No other details, including the location of the remains, will be released until that effort is complete.

Multiple other agencies were involved in this search and investigation, including the Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff's Office, Denver Police Department, Montrose County Posse Search and Rescue Volunteers, Friends of Black Canyon Search and Rescue Volunteers, and Slavin Private Investigations.