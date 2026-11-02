How you can donate to flooding victims in southwest Colorado

DENVER — Denver7 and the Scripps Howard fund have teamed up to help raise money for victims of the historic flooding taking place in southwest Colorado.

Multiple communities in southwest Colorado have issued mandatory evacuation orders or are urging residents to leave as flooding is forecast to rise above historic levels.

The National Weather Service has a flood warning in effect for the area through Monday evening with a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” tag.

The forecast called for the San Juan River at Pagosa Springs to crest as high as 19.71 feet Sunday night. During the 1911 flood, which wiped out most of what was then the town of Pagosa, the river crested at about 17.8 feet. The current forecast is nearly 2 feet above that level.

If you would like to support flood relief, visit our Denver7 Gives page or text DENVER7GIVES to 50155.