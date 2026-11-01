Some Pagosa Springs residents, businesses urged to evacuate ahead of possible historic river crest

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials are urging people in low-lying areas around Pagosa Springs to evacuate immediately as the San Juan River is forecast to rise above historic levels Sunday night.

The National Weather Service has a flood warning in effect for the area through Monday evening with a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” tag, according to an emergency message posted Sunday. The message said such warnings are not issued lightly and that dangerous, impactful flooding is likely.

The updated forecast calls for the San Juan River at Pagosa Springs to crest as high as 19.71 feet around 11 p.m. Sunday. During the 1911 flood, which wiped out most of what was then the town of Pagosa, the river crested at about 17.8 feet. The current forecast is nearly two feet above that level.

The message said anyone in an evacuation zone must leave now, including all low-lying areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo and Piedra rivers. It told people not to wait for the water to rise or for another warning.

Officials said the response during the worst of the storm will be extremely limited. Helicopters will be grounded, and first responders may not be able to reach people in danger until the storm passes and conditions improve.

Crews are pre-positioning resources in high-risk areas so teams can respond as quickly as conditions allow, the message said. Additional help is also being brought in, including:



More ground search and rescue teams and equipment with the Colorado National Guard

Additional aircraft and air support

Specialized rescue teams

Those resources are expected to arrive Sunday and be ready to respond as conditions allow, according to the message.

Highway 160 will close to all traffic coming into Pagosa Springs at 4 p.m. Sunday to reduce traffic in town. Evacuation from town will still be allowed. The message said the specific location of the closures would be provided later Sunday.

People who have medical needs, rely on electrically powered medical equipment or feel unsafe for any reason should move to a safe location now, the message said.

Open Door Church is being used as an evacuation shelter. The church is located at 110 Trinity Lane in Pagosa Springs.

Small animals can be taken to the Humane Society at 463 Cloman Boulevard. Large animals can be taken to Archuleta County Fairgrounds at 344 Hightway 84.

Emergency Contacts

Emergencies: 911

Evacuation Assistance: 970-731-2160

County Incident Call Center: 970-508-9928 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The latest updates can be found on Pagosa Springs' website.