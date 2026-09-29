How to talk to someone about suicide and when to intervene during prevention month

Nearly 49,000 people die by suicide every year in the United States — that is one person every 11 minutes.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 24.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and with two days left in the month, we are focusing on how to talk to someone you are worried about and how to intervene.

Brad Sjostrom, director of behavioral health at Advent Health Porter Hospital, said the first step is direct: talk to the person you are concerned about and ask them plainly if they are having suicidal thoughts.

I asked Sjostrom about the hesitation many people feel when approaching that conversation.

"I think there is also some hesitation because you don't know how that is going to be received either way - if they are or are not having those thoughts. You know what I mean?"

Sjostrom said the research is reassuring.

"Yes. I do. Certainly over the years there's been a lot of research and the research reveals that people feel a sense of relief when they are actually asked. Are they having thoughts of suicide? Are they having thoughts of ending their lives? Are they hoping they go to sleep and don't wake up. And it doesnt plant the idea in people's heads. It just opens the door to a conversation."

When it comes to intervention, Sjostrom said encouraging the person to seek professional help is the right starting point — but knowing when a situation becomes a crisis is critical.

"Would you be willing to go to a mental health professional? Would you be willing to go to counseling? And sometimes people will and sometimes they don't. If there is a true imminent risk, yes, I'm depressed. Yes I'm thinking about suicide. Yes I have a plan and the means to do it, then it becomes a crisis and then that person should be taken to the emergency department at a hospital."

Warning signs to watch for:

Withdrawal from others

No longer participating in activities they enjoy

Changes in sleeping patterns — sleeping significantly more or less than usual

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) notes that 5.5% of U.S. adults have serious thoughts of suicide each year, and 3 in 4 people who contacted the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline report receiving the help they needed.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health emergency or need support, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Call or text 988, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.