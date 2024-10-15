How to spruce up your backyard living space with the help of a designer

ELIZABETH, Colo. — Some people like to tackle DIY projects, while others want to leave it up to the professionals. When it comes to your home landscaping, you might want to think about hiring a designer to help elevate your space.

Matt Akabane with Hughes Landscaping, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, suggests asking a designer about their style and what they see as an initial thought or design for your project.

During your initial consultation with a designer, Akabane says clients should ask about plant material that blooms at different times of the year. It’s important to try and give the designer your initial vision and then ask them to expand on that vision.

He explains a good designer will be able to give examples of plants, destination areas, focal points, and other design elements for the yard. This will help the client see the project's overall vision.

Akabane says clients should always ask to see photos as the designer should be excited to show off their work. Pictures say a thousand words and it also shows the designer's quality of work.

Watch the video below to see how a designer can bring your backyard vision to life.