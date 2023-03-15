How to get a beautiful prom dress for just $10

DENVER — If you’re looking to save on prom season, there’s a way to get a beautiful dress on a budget.

The Prom Dress Exchange happens Saturday in the Denver metro and for 24 years, it’s helped girls glam up and save a lot of cash on the big night.

Here’s how it works and all the details you need to know from Denver7 morning anchor Nicole Brady.

Families can attend the exchange and look through thousands of dresses to find the perfect style for just an easy $10 donation.

“Everyone has their own style and it’s a matter of trying some dresses on.” said Jessica Montour, Prom Dress Exchange.

“You can’t go to any store and look at up to 2,000 dresses.”

The exchange will have sizes from 0 up to 24.

The pop-up shop opens Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Adams 12 Five Star Schools located at 1500 East 128th Avenue in Thornton.

The Prom Dress Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, will not be accepting dress donations during the day of the event, according to its website.