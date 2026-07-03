How to breeze through Denver International Airport this Fourth of July weekend

DENVER — Denver International Airport is set to see more than 85,000 passengers to move through TSA on Sunday — what is expected to be the airport's busiest day during the Fourth of July holiday travel period.

Airport spokesperson Keylen Villagrana said the single-most important thing passengers can do happens before they ever reach the terminal.

That starts with checking FlyDenver.com, which gives travelers real-time information on parking lot capacity and wait times at all security checkpoints before and during their trip.

DIA's newly installed East and West security checkpoints are also helping move passengers faster than before, with more lanes and updated technology — including facial recognition — designed to speed up the screening process, according to Villagrana.

"We've definitely seen just much more efficiency ever since we've installed East and West security checkpoints," Villagrana said.

Denver7 Pictured: Keylen Villagrana, spokesperson for Denver International Airport

Traveler Keisha Walter had advice of her own for anyone navigating the busy airport this weekend.

"Take your time, take a deep breath, relax. We're all in the same position," Walter said.

Thursday alone saw 3 million passengers move through security checkpoints across the country.

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Despite the crowds, Villagrana said DIA's mission stays the same.

"The end goal is always to get you to your gate as smoothly and efficiently and safely as possible," Villagrana said.

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