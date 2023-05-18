How to appeal home values in Denver metro and Colorado: A guide to protest property assessments

DENVER — Homeowners in the Denver metro area and across Colorado staring down massive increases in property taxes have a limited window to appeal property valuations as the deadline to protest is quickly approaching.

Based on state statute, county assessors in Colorado revalue every residential and commercial property based upon what they’re worth as of June 30 of every even-numbered year.

In late April, nine metro Denver assessors came together to warn of an "historic" bump in home values that could lead to homeowners paying significantly more taxes in 2024.

At the beginning of May, as property valuations became available, reality struck many homeowners who have been shocked by their new appraisals.

Many experts across the political spectrum are anything but surprised.

Scott Wasserman, president of the Bell Policy Center, a left-leaning policy organization, points to several key factors impacting property appraisals in Colorado in a historic fashion, beginning with the repeal of the Gallagher amendment in 2020.

“From 1982 until 2020, when Coloradans’ residential home values went up, the assessment rate went down and the business side, the non-residential side, would go up to compensate,” Wasserman said.

“When we got rid of the Gallagher amendment in 2020, that meant that when residential home values go up, so will residential property values,” he added.

And they have.

In some cases, residential property values in the Denver region have skyrocketed between 35 and 45%, according to a report from Denver metro assessors.

Property owners in mountain communities have seen an even higher increase in valuations, in some cases jumping 60 to 80%.

Before becoming the representative for House District 45, State Rep. Lisa Frizellwas the Douglas County Assessor. The Republican lawmaker was in the assessor's office back in 2009 during the Great Recession and told Denver7 she is worried about Coloradans paying property taxes on a depreciating home.

"Colorado's property tax policy is really geared for appreciating values because we value tax in arrears," Rep. Frizell said. "So you get your notice in May, looking backward, and usually you're like, you know, while my home is actually worth more than that in an appreciating market, in a depreciating market, you're paying taxes on a value that literally no longer exists. And that's devastating for homeowners and renters."

Homeowners have been paying taxes based upon June 2020 home values, which was during the pandemic when home prices were lower. This time around, property assessments have been calculated using home values in June 2022, when home prices were close to peaking in Colorado.

With no Gallagher Amendment available to offer a reprieve for homeowners, frustrated property owners and experts worry the big jump could lead to a crisis if nothing is done.

Gov. Jared Polis and legislators have shared a proposed change that, if adopted by lawmakers and voters in November, would allow taxpayers to deduct $40,000 from their appraised value and would slightly decrease the tax rate from the current 6.75% to 6.7%.

Here's a hypothetical example of what that could mean for taxpayers.

Let's say in June 2020, a home in Douglas County was valued at $545,000. Then in June 2022, the estimated property valuation jumped to $780,000 — an eye-opening 43% increase. That means the hypothetical homeowner in Douglas County would be looking at a $2,152 tax increase under Colorado law.

Allowing a homeowner to deduct $40,000 from their appraised value would also decrease the tax rate, slightly decreasing the pain leaving them owing $1,858 in property tax.

In this case, under the proposed legislative change, the taxpayer would be looking at saving around $300.

While politicians work on finding relief for worried homeowners, many readers and viewers have asked Denver7 to follow up on what property tax relief options are available. We’ve also received questions about how to file an appeal on your Colorado property assessment.

While the process to appeal property values is similar no matter where your home is located in Colorado, this story will give homeowners property tax appeal details specific to Denver metro counties.

We’ll also share contact information for each office of the county assessor in Colorado including phone numbers, plus more details about each county’s assessor’s specific process.

First, no matter where you call home in Colorado, there’s one deadline to protest your property values: June 8, 2023.

HOW TO PROTEST YOUR PROPERTY VALUATIONS

The window to file an appeal on property assessments opened on May 1 and homeowners have less than three weeks to file an appeal in Colorado.

Overall, there are resources available to help property owners who generally have three options when protesting property values. Filing an appeal online with most assessor offices is generally a straightforward process with supporting FAQs often available. Assessor websites allow property owners to search property information, find mill levy information and search interactive maps showing property value changes in the Denver metro area.

An online form can be printed and mailed to the county assessor’s office or can be downloaded and emailed.

Completed property value protest forms can also be delivered in-person. In Denver, appeals can be dropped off at the Assessment Division inside the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building at 201 W. Colfax Avenue.

Denver also has a protest phone line at 720-913-4164 for people with questions about filing an appeal.

Some counties also have drop box locations to deliver appeal documents. Arapahoe County lists five locations, two of which are in Aurora. Scroll down to find drop box locations across the metro.

Denver7 spoke to several county assessors in the state about how to best prepare a protest and what helps homeowners file a successful appeal.

The reasons to appeal what is in the appraisal generally falls into two categories: a discrepancy with the physical characteristics of the property and proof that similar properties have actually sold for less than what is shown in the assessor’s valuation.

Denver’s county assessor offers this advice: First, review your statement and ensure the basic numbers are correct, then consider property issues the county assessor might not be aware of.

“Many property owners know their properties quite well, certainly better than the assessors do. We can't visit each and every property every two years, so we do rely on a bit of collaboration with the property owner,” said Denver County Assessor Keith Erffmeyer. “Any appeal we would look for, you know, reasoning as to why that particular property owner feels the value is excessive.”

Erffmeyer said some of the issues to consider in an appeal include any variance in the property’s square footage or inaccurate characteristics about the house, like an incorrect number of bathrooms in the valuation or a basement that is unfinished.

“Maybe conditional issues that are present with the property that we’re not aware of because we haven’t gotten into the property,” Erffmeyer said. “Sometimes properties do fall behind in terms of their maintenance and repair, and that can lead to a valuation that doesn't reflect those issues.”

An early look at numbers show around 3,700 property owners had so far appealed their valuations in 2023, according to numbers provided this week to Denver7 by the assessor's office in Denver.

While there were only 8,716 total appeals during the last appraisal period in 2021, the assessor's office said 2019 was a more typical year when the the city and county of Denver received 13,038 appeals. That number included appeals from residential, commercial and property owners.

The assessor's office in Denver said it expected to see the majority of appeals during the week leading up to June 8.

Over in Arapahoe County, assessor PK Kaiser recently told Denver7 his office had seen a minimum amount of property owners hand-delivering appeals with most valuation protests coming in online.

Arapahoe County residents now receive a QR code with their property valuation that can help save time when drafting an appeal.

"When our homeowners are appealing their values, we want them to make sure that they provide us very quantitative information," Kaiser said. “They can reach to the property page, where we put the five houses we compare their house with and see if those houses are correctly described there. If they are not OK with that, they can ask us and we will provide the complete list of the houses sold in their neighborhood.”

Remember, the proposed valuations are based upon the market in June 2022, not what your home is currently valued at by searching on real estate home websites like Redfin and Zillow.

“We have accurate information about your house and about the neighborhood and county as a whole,” Kaiser said. “We are happy to help online, in person, by mail, phone, fax, email, by video conference. Any possible opportunity at this point, we are keeping it open for our homeowners."

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER A PROPERTY TAX APPEAL IS DENIED?

There are several steps available to Colorado property and homeowners if a protest has been rejected by the county assessor's office. Once a notice of determination is received, a property owner can then appeal the valuation to the county's Board of Equalization.

Before deciding to take a property tax assessment appeal to the district court, property owners in Colorado can file an appeal before the Board of Assessement Appeals, which is a state-level government board.

Arbitration is another step that can help settle a disagreement between homeowners and the county, but an arbitrator's decision is final, according to the Colorado Judicial Branch.

The infographic below shows a snapshot of how property values shot up in different Denver metro regions. You can view it in full by clicking here and then scroll below to find more specific details on how to appeal home values in each county.

HOW TO APPEAL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUE IN ADAMS COUNTY

Adams County saw a median increase in residential property valuations of around 38% and a 42% change in general commercial valuations.

County Deputy Assessor Tom Swingle said in a release: “Adams County experienced significant increases in value reflecting the strong economic conditions across the Denver Metro area. The Assessor’s Office encourages property owners to review their accounts online to make sure the details of their property are listed correctly.”

Property owners can file a notice of valuation online appeal in Adams County at this link using the account number found at the top left of the valuation form.

For researching an appeal, Adams County has a full residential master sales list and an interactive mapto search residential comparable sales.

To keep track of dates and deadlines, Adams County has this appeals calendar that tracks each step in the process.

Other forms, including senior property tax exemption forms, can be found here.

HOW TO APPEAL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUE IN ARAPAHOE COUNTY

In Arapahoe County, there was a median residential increase in values of 42% and a 22% change for commercial property.

“The areas within Arapahoe County with the largest gains in residential property value were Aurora, Littleton, and Englewood,” said Arapahoe County Assessor PK Kaiser. “Single-family residential properties with the greatest level of demand and highest percentage increases were found in the lower price tiers while the market for higher value homes was slightly softer, resulting in moderate percentage increases.”

Arapahoe County has a full page of online resources and steps to help property owners navigate the 2023 appeals process including property search tools and the online protest form to use through June 8.

Arapahoe County also has an interactive map allowing homeowners to check average home sales prices in the assessment period in their own neighborhoods.

Arapahoe County encourages residents to schedule a phone appeal appointment via email or by calling the assessor’s office at 303-795-4600. Walk-in services are available only through May 19.

Here’s information on how to reach the Arapahoe County Assessor’s Office, including walk-in appointment guidance for its two locations and updated phone numbers and hours of operation.

Property owners in Arapahoe County looking to drop off an appeal form can do so at these drop boxes:



Administration Building: 5334 S Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120 (Located on west side of the building)

Lima Plaza: 6954 S. Lima St., Centennial, CO 80112 (Located in front of the DMV)

Aurora Branch: 490 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80017 (Located in front of DMV)

Byers Motor Vehicle: 538 US Hwy 36, Byers, CO 80103 (Located in front of the DMV)

Altura Plaza: 15400 E 14th Place, Suite 500, Aurora, CO 80011 (Located inside lobby area)

HOW TO APPEAL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUE IN BOULDER COUNTY

Boulder County saw a median increase in residential property valuations of around 35% and a 41% change in general commercial valuations.

“Boulder County continues to be a desirable place to live and work. The latest property values recognize the desirability of the county and the strength of the real estate market during the appraisal period which ended June 30, 2022,” said Boulder County Assessor Cynthia Braddock. “We encourage property owners to double-check their property information and review comparable property sales via our website. If they find any errors or disagree with the values they are encouraged to file an appeal by the June 8 deadline."

The appeal form for Boulder County, which can be found here, can be emailed to assessor@bouldercounty.org or faxed to 303-441-4996. Boulder County also has three dropbox locations for protest forms located in the downtown Boulder Courthouse in Longmont or in Lafayette.

Boulder County’s list of comparable sales and residential sales look up tools can be found at this link using the account number found in your property assessment documents.

The Boulder County Assessor’s Office also has a YouTube video further explaining the Senior Homestead Property Tax exemption and more information about who qualifies and how much relief is offered under the exemption.

HOW TO APPEAL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUE IN BROOMFIELD COUNTY

In Broomfield County, there was a median residential increase in values of 41% and a 20% change for commercial property.

“The City and County of Broomfield experienced significant increases due to a strong real estate market. We recommend property owners review their Notice of Valuations as soon as they are received and to contact the Assessor’s Office with any questions on that valuation,” said City and County of Broomfield Assessor Jay Yamashita. “Sales used for analysis in the valuation process will be available on Broomfield.org on May 1, 2023.”

Broomfield County property owners who disagree with their assessment can appeal via email, in person or by mail.

Broomfield County has posted documents and an Excel spreadsheet showing the single-family home sales used in the 2023 reappraisal.

Completed appeal forms can be emailed to assessor@broomfield.org and the county urges property owners to use the read receipt function to ensure proof the appeal form was filed on time. Emailed appeal forms must be received by Broomfield County by midnight on June 8.

Property valuation protests can be mailed to:

Broomfield County Assessor Division

PO Box 1149

Broomfield, CO

80038

They can be delivered in person at the Citizen Assistance Center at One DesCombes Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020.

HOW TO APPEAL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUE IN CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER

Across nine metro counties, Denver had one of the lower median residential valuation increases at 33% and commercial properties showed a 17% change.

“We understand what a significant percentage change some of our homeowners and business owners may face in value. We do not know yet what property taxes will be and while we work hard to do a thorough assessment, we want property owners to take a close look at what they receive and tell us if they believe we haven’t gotten their value right,” said City and County of Denver Assessor Keith Erffmeyer.

Denver property owners can find their information in the property taxation and assessment system.

Included with the property information is a link to protest the assessment. A completed and signed property value protest form can be mailed to:

Department of Finance

Assessment Division Real Property Protest

201 W. Colfax Ave. #406

Denver, CO

80202

Forms can be emailed to assmt.protest@denvergov.org and a protest line is open for property owners with questions about the appeal process at 720-913-4164.

In Denver County, all necessary assessor’s forms can be found on this website which includes a way to search property records, track property value trends in Denver and apply for a senior property tax exemption.

HOW TO APPEAL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

In the Denver metro region, Douglas County showed some of the highest median residential property valuation increases at 47% with a 19% change in general commercial property valuations.

“Due to our quality of life and strong economic foundations, and we are accustomed to consistent population growth and intense demand for real estate. In this reappraisal period, however, Douglas County experienced the largest increase in the residential property market since it has been tracked,” said Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch. “This situation underscores the dire need for a policy change at the state level that protects Colorado homeowners and businesses.”

On the Douglas County Assessor’s Office website, homeowners can search property information by address and then appeal the valuation.

A Douglas County real property appeal form is available for download here and can be mailed to:

Douglas County Assessor

301 Wilcox Street

Castle Rock, CO

80104

Residents in Douglas County can also meet with an appraiser, either in-person or virtually, and appointments can be made through June 8 by calling 303-660-7450.

HOW TO APPEAL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUE IN ELBERT COUNTY

Elbert County saw a median increase in residential property valuations of 35% and a 30% change in general commercial valuations.

“Elbert County’s western portion of the county continues to be a growing, bedroom community to the metropolitan districts along the Front Range,” said Elbert County Assessor Susan Murphy.

“The County’s overall rural lifestyle and quality of life, combined with a shift towards remote work and the transportation options provided by Highway 86, Interstate 70, and Highway 24 continue to make Elbert County a desirable place for real estate buyers," Murphy said.

Elbert County’s website has a slew of links and information to help homeowners appeal their valuation, including this tool to research properties and review data used in the 2023 reappraisal.

To appeal by writing, Elbert County requests including the estimate of property value as of June 30, 2022, and all the supporting documentation to be mailed to:

Elbert County Assessor’s Office

P.O. Box 26

Kiowa, CO

80177

To appeal online, follow this link for the application form and necessary instructions.

Emailed forms can also be sent to appeals@elbertcounty-co.gov.

HOW TO APPEAL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUE IN JEFFERSON COUNTY

In Jefferson County, the median residential increase was 36.5% and the general commercial valuation change was 20%.

“Thirty-six percent is a big number. If you have not been following the local real estate market, it might be a shocking number,” said Jefferson County Assessor Scot Kersgaard. ”For most people, property taxes probably will not go up by anything close to 36%. While I am disappointed that the legislature has not yet acted to moderate the effect values will have on taxes, there is every indication it will do so before tax bills are mailed early next year.”

Jefferson County recommends homeowners file a valuation appeal sooner than later.

"The last few days of the appeal period are often very busy and you may experience delays," the assessor’s website notes.

Residential property records in Jefferson County can be searched at this link.

And the county offers an information line at 303-271-8666 to help residents look up information for up to three residences.

An appeal in Jefferson County can be filed online or mailed to:

Scot Kersgaard

Jefferson County Assessor

100 Jefferson County Pkwy #2500

Golden, CO

80419

Appeal forms can also be placed in a dropbox located in the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Facility.

HOW TO APPEAL RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUE IN LARIMER COUNTY

Larimer County saw a median increase in residential property valuations of 40% and a 41% change in general commercial valuations.

“The county’s scenic parks, trails, open spaces, and proximity to Rocky Mountain National Park have contributed to Larimer County becoming somewhat of a ‘Zoom town,’ for people who use technology to work remotely while being close to these amenities,” said Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck. “We have fairly robust connectivity in urban areas with connectivity in outlying areas also improving.”

There are five steps in Larimer County’s online process and it can be finished in just under 15 minutes, according to the assessor’s website.

Larimer County offers phone consultations or in-person appointments to help with property valuation. Those can be scheduled at this link.

Appeal forms can be faxed to 970-489-7070, emailed to LCAssessor@co.larimer.co.us, or mailed to the assessor’s office:

Larimer County Assessor

P.O. Box 1190

Fort Collins, CO

80522

A secure dropbox is also located at the Larimer County Administrative Services Building and residents can also fill out a protest form in person Monday through Friday at 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins.

The Larimer County Assessor’s Office also posted an explainer video to help property owners with their valuation and protest forms.

HOW TO FILE A SENIOR PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION IN COLORADO

In 2000, Colorado Referendum A was passed, allowing qualifying Colorado seniors over age 65to have 50% of the first $200,000 in actual value removed from the property tax of their primary residence.

The senior property tax exemption is also available for surviving spouses of seniors who have previously qualified. The application deadline for a senior property tax exemption is July 15. In most cases, Colorado seniors should use the short form application if they are 65 years of age or older.

There is a long-form application for exemptions to the ownership and occupancy requirements.

For seniors looking to file a property tax exemption, here are the short-form applications by county:



HOW VETERANS IN COLORADO CAN FILE A PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION

Disabled veterans in Colorado can get 50% of the first $200,000 value of their home exempted from property tax. The exemption is for the veteran's primary residence as of Jan. 1.

To qualify, disabled veterans must have been honorably discharged. Disabled veterans who are compensated 100% and are not employable do not qualify for the property tax exemption, according to the state's website.

Gold Star spouses can also qualify for a property tax exemption.

Property tax exemption applications for both disabled veterans and Gold Star spouses are due July 1 at the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The state said due to a high volume of applications, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in Colorado will not be able to answer questions about whether applications are approved. It can take four to six weeks to process a property tax exemption for veterans.

For detailed instructions on how to apply, visit the state's website.

