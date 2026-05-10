WESTMINSTER — Colorado’s dry winter could bring challenges for native butterflies this season, according to experts at the Butterfly Pavilion.

Xavier Webb reached out to Denver7 viewer Clara Faith after a recent story about bees, asking whether butterflies are also being affected by the dry conditions across the state.

Clara went out to the Butterfly Pavilion to get answers for Webb and met a true butterfly lover, Tracey Wheatley.

How Colorado’s dry winter may impact native butterflies

For Wheatley, butterflies represent more than just pollinators.

After losing her silver lab, Banjo, to cancer last year, she says visiting the Butterfly Pavilion became a source of comfort for her family.

“Because a year ago, we lost our silver lab banjo to cancer,” said Wheatly.

She added, “I found out about the Butterfly Pavilion, we thought we'd come here, because I know people feel like butterflies are a spiritual kind of insects that bring joy and come from the heavens.”

Wheatley shared that the Butterfly Pavilion became a peaceful place where her family could heal and reflect on life.

“This is—even though I'm crying—it’s a place of joy for us, and we just like to sit on the benches and wait for them to come to us and speak to us,” said Wheatly.

Beyond their calming presence, butterflies also play a critical role in the ecosystem.

Francisco Garcia, Director of Research and Conservation at the Butterfly Pavilion, shared that Colorado’s dry winter may affect butterfly populations because of the lack of snowpack and moisture available for plants.

“We didn't have much snow, snow filters in the ground. So, this is water for the plants,” said Garcia. He added, “Both bees and butterflies rely on plants for foraging and food. So, if plants are affected, clearly the insect communities will also be affected.”

According to Garcia, butterflies depend on plants at every stage of their life cycle, from egg laying to feeding as caterpillars.

“That means that if these plants are not there, they cannot even lay the eggs. So that's affecting the whole cycle. After that, the caterpillar will hatch and eat the plant. If there are no plants, they didn't even lay the eggs,” said Garcia.

He added, “They're having problems right now because maybe the plants they rely on are not making it safe after winter.”

He believes that drought conditions are most likely affecting plant growth across Colorado.

“What we're seeing is that many seedlings, or many plants that would normally bloom or come out with water, are not. They're not coming out,” said Garcia.

This could mean some native butterfly species may struggle this season.

However, Coloradans can help support local butterfly populations.

“Native plants, by changing your backyard into native plants, you're supporting plants that are part of the community.” “You can attract native butterflies. You can support so much by doing these really small changes.”

For Wheatly, protecting butterflies’ uniqueness and beauty is important.

“I think they're pretty, they're unique. Each one is very different, very special,” said Wheatly.

She added, “Joy comes in all shapes and sizes for different people, and so that’s why I like them.”