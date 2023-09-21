House fire near S. Parker Rd. and S. Peoria St. in Aurora kills 2 children, 7 other people injured Wednesday

A house fire near S. Parker Road and S. Peoria Street in Aurora killed two children and injured seven other people Wednesday night, Aurora Fire Rescue confirmed.

There were nine people total in the home, Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted. Paramedics took all nine to nearby hospitals in urgent or critical condition. Two children later died- a 1-year-old and 9-year-old girl, Aurora Fire Rescue told Denver7.

Four children are in current condition according to the public information officer with Aurora Fire Rescue.

The two adults in the home, and one other child, were treated and released.

The fire started Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. Multiple Aurora Fire Rescue trucks and ambulances were dispatched to the home because of how many people were inside at the time of the fire.

Aurora Fire Rescue said after it got the nine people out of the home, they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Firefighters searched for any other trapped parties and found a dog. The animal was safely rescued.

How this fire started remains under investigation.

