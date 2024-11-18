Hotline to launch in 2025 for Colorado youth dealing with legal trouble

DENVER — Starting in 2025, youth who have had run-ins with the law will have a new resource to help them get back on the right track.

This is part of House Bill 24-1216, which passed, establishing a bill of rights for students involved in any capacity with the juvenile or criminal justice system. Part of the law involves starting a hotline for justice-engaged students.

"We need all boots on the ground. We need everybody to speak up. We need everybody to stand up. We need everybody to step up and say, 'We're not accepting any more of this unnecessary violence in our communities,'" Joel Hodge with the Struggle of Love Foundation said.

Hodge describes the current state of youth violence as a state of emergency across the Denver metro area.

"We are in desperate need of people to stand up and say we are accepting no more," Hodge said.

The new law could help troubled youth who get in trouble with the police.

"In Denver Public Schools, there are about 3,900 students that are just engaged, and this law is going to impact them directly," Reverend Dr. Jose Silva said.

Justice-engaged students refer to children 10 to 24 throughout Colorado who are involved with the justice system. The new 24/7 hotline will provide students with legal help, substance abuse help, and more.

"It'll also connect them to resources, social, emotional learning, and mental health. The hotline, then, is that one place where families can feel that they are seen and heard," Silva said.

While an exact date for the hotline's launch has not been set, it should launch in early 2025.