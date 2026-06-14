Hot weather, high gas prices fuel road rage incidents in Colorado, expert says

DENVER — Colorado drivers are no strangers to road rage, and two incidents this week are putting the bad behavior back in the spotlight.

Video posted by Wheat Ridge police captured an altercation between drivers who got out of their cars in the middle of I-70 Wednesday. The two drivers have been issued disorderly conduct summons, police say.

Watch the full video here:

After brake checking and swerving in and out of lanes, the two cars stop in the middle lane of the interstate.

The driver of the car in front gets out and walks up to the car behind him, appearing to try to slam the other driver's door shut, the video shows.

Then, as the driver from the car in front returns to his vehicle, the other driver gets out of his car and appears to punch out the back window of the other car with his bare hand, shattering the glass, the video shows.

As the driver in front gets back out of his car and walks toward the other driver, the driver in back pops his trunk and grabs what appears to be a tire iron.

The drivers then appear to have a short confrontation before both returning to their vehicles.

In a separate incident Thursday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said a motorist reported that their Dodge Ram truck had been struck by gunfire while traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 near McCaslin Boulevard.

Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist

Two people were charged in connection to that incident.

On Saturday, Denver7 spoke with Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA.

He said road rage incidents are on the rise, and Colorado consistently ranks as one of the top states for road rage.

"Partially because we're a state where we really require the automobile, most western states are like this," McKinley explained. "We were built around the car, car culture is a part of our daily lives, so we're more likely to interact on the roads more often."

► Watch Claire Lavezzorio's report in the player below:

Hot weather, high gas prices fuel road rage incidents in Colorado, expert says

Throughout the summer months, McKinley said hot weather and high gas prices also play a role.

"We know that your driving behavior can be a reflection of your life, so if you're stressed about the price of gas and you just filled up and then get on the highway, that might manifest in aggressive behavior towards others," McKinley said.

Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist Pictured: Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA

McKinley said no one wins with road rage, and drivers should avoid engaging and keep stress from spilling onto the road.

Many drivers echoed that same sentiment.

"Just breathe deep, try and remember that you'll never remember this traffic incident," said Shane Stott.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.