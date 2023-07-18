Hot, dry, windy weather pushes smoke from Howard Fire across Meeker, Colorado area

MEEKER, Colo. — Hot, dry and windy weather has pushed smoke from the Howard Fire across the Meeker, Colorado area.

The fire is estimated to be just over 130 acres in size, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Colorado Fire Facebook page, thanks in part to 30-40 mph winds from thunderstorms in the area.

The Howard Fire was reported Sunday about 15 miles west of Meeker, Colorado near where another fire was burning last week. BLM Colorado Fire suspects the Howard Fire sparked from recent lightning in the area.

The Howard Fire is not currently threatening any structures.

BLM Colorado Fire predicts the possibility for red flag warnings the next several days as conditions are primed for fueling the wildfire.

Firefighters ask people to avoid the area as an increase of BLM Colorado Northwest District crews and a volunteer fire department take over the area to fight the blaze.