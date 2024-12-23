Hope House Colorado receives $19,000 donation thanks to Jefferson County teen's efforts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A surprise donation to Hope House Colorado is changing lives.

“A check for $19,000… We were so totally shocked!” exclaimed Hope House Colorado Director of Partnerships Jenny Macias.

For the past 21 years, Hope House Colorado has empowered teen moms across the Denver metro area by offering support and resources.

Myra Gutzmer remembers learning about the program from a classmate when her firstborn was just 1 year old.

“They're so valuable. It honestly feels like a second home,” she said.

Now, the mission to help moms like Gutzmer will be a little easier, thanks to the efforts of Chatfield Senior High School student Jackson Pugh.

“I just thought that the message and what they were trying to do was just so impactful, and especially with young people," he said. "I mean, I'm a young person, you know, going through all these changes, getting ready to enter the world on my own. I understand how, I guess, tough these times can be."

Pugh is the youngest member of the Guys Who Give chapter of Jefferson County, a group that’s on a mission to raise money for local charities.

“We ask that every member donate $100 every quarter,” explained chapter president Jayson Langerman. “The winning charity that we vote on for that particular quarter, that's where all the money goes.”

Every quarter, members have the chance to pitch their organization of choice to their peers.

Pugh’s heart for Hope House Colorado won the popular vote this time around. And with the help of an anonymous donor, the group raised $19,100.

“I’m like, 19,000? Wow, that's a lot. That was way more than I was expecting,” Pugh said.

The surprise donation was dropped off during the organization’s annual Christmas Shop on Dec. 14.

“It’s so special to think that people genuinely care about the mission of Hope House, and how the self-sufficiency of teen moms is so important to them,” Gutzmer said.

Hope House Colorado served 270 teen moms this year. They told Denver7 that is the most they’ve ever served, making this surprise even more important.

“It feels.. full circle. We all take care of each other, and I love people that have just hearts for all of anyone that needs support in the community,” Macias said.

Macias said the money raised by Guys Who Give will ultimately help provide services for even more moms in the community.

“What Hope House ultimately is here to do, they want to, you know, benefit the most people and give the most people chances to succeed, and I think that's wonderful,” Pugh said.