Homicide investigation underway at Chaparral Village community off E. 88th Ave., Welby Road: Adams Co. sheriff

A homicide investigation is underway at the Chaparral Village community off E. 88th Ave. and Welby Road, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Welby Road is closed from E. 86th Ave to E. 88th Ave. The Adams County Sheriff's Office asks morning commuters to find alternative routes at this time.

Denver7 has a team on the way to the scene to learn more about what happened.