Homes being evacuated in Byers in response to a large structure fire Friday morning

BYERS, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office evacuated 25-30 homes in response to a large structure fire Friday morning. A Code Red Emergency Alert was activated.

The building along S County Road 181 and E Pleasant Ave. appears to be a barn or shop, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Large trucks and fuel tanks exploded. There were no injuries reported, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple agencies along the Interstate 70 corridor, including the Byers Fire Department, responded to the scene to assist.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the firefighters were able to get the flames under control by 11:54 a.m., but the fire is not extinguished yet.