Hitting the slopes this weekend? Here's how much is open at each resort as of Friday night

COLORADO — Friday brought some much-needed snow to the mountains amid a punishingly dry winter season.

Here's the share of trails each mountain reportedly had open as of Friday night. Check back Saturday for updated totals, as the fresh snow may bring new terrain openings as the weekend goes on.

Wolf Creek is unsurprisingly in the lead at 100% open, with the Aspen mountains following closely behind for a total of 99% of runs open between the four mountains. As far as slopes closer to Denver, Copper had the highest percentage of open runs as of Friday night at 93%. Arapahoe Basin is still lagging behind with just 53% of trails open, but the ski area promised to open its Montezuma Bowl this weekend, which is sure to help it climb the ranks.

Stay tuned on Denver7.com for snow totals and traffic updates.