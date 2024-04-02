Hit-and-run survivor returns to cycling nearly two years after suffering major injuries

DENVER — It has been nearly two years since cyclist Greg Johnson was badly injured during a hit-and-run crash that happened in June of 2022 near Golden.

Denver7 spoke with him five months after the crash when Johnson had ended up in a wheelchair, "Every day I wake up, and I'm stiff and sore. I'm not able to do what I used to do," he said back in November of 2022. "Hitting someone and leaving them on the side of the road, essentially dead, for all they knew is something, I think, they really need to be held accountable for."

He suffered over 20 broken bones and said his right femur was shattered into 40 pieces. He had to be in a wheelchair for several months.

Back then, his doctors had told him they weren't sure if he'd be able to ride again. But now, Johnson is back riding his bike after making a miraculous recovery.

"I can't ride, I'll never ride the way I did with any level of endurance or strength. And I see that every time I ride but, but just riding is so, so pleasurable," he said.

Johnson said for his very first ride back he made sure to do it alongside his doctor, "He said he wanted to be there for the first ride. And my wife was like, 'you have to have somebody medical with you.'"

Making his comeback to riding even more special — was getting to share it with Bob Shaver, a cyclist who witnessed Johnson's crash.

"He was hit so hard," Shaver recalled, "The most important thing was get him not to move, make sure he was OK. And call 911."

Denver7 Greg Johnson and Bob Shaver share one of their first rides together at Wash Park. The two met after Shaver witnessed Johnson's hit-and-run crash in 2022. Shaver was first on the scene to call 911

Shaver described Johnson's recovery as nothing short of a miracle, "Here he is. And to be able to ride with him finally after almost two years, as people who ride bikes you know, it's such a big part of our lives."

"I'm just really glad to finally have a ride with Bob," Johnson added.

Shaver and Johnson tell Denver7 that the driver was eventually found and faced charges for careless driving and leaving the scene.