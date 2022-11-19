'I'm not able to do what I used to do': Hit-and-run survivor from Wheat Ridge still seeking answers

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — It's a serious problem across the Denver area. Drivers are leaving the scene after crashing. Some of those crashes have resulted in serious injuries or death.

Gregory Johnson from Wheat Ridge is still recovering from injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run crash that happened in June near Golden.

Johnson, who has been a cyclist for years, was riding his bike to Golden earlier this year when he was hit by a car. That driver fled the scene.

Five months later, Johnson is still left with answers about the person who hit him.

"I woke up in the hospital the first couple of nights and had no idea why I was there," he said. "A state patrolman did come to speak with me and explain what was ongoing, the investigation. The fact that it was a hit-and-run."

Johnson said the June 18 crash has left him with continuous pain.

"I went through three surgeries. The first surgery was to repair my lower back, multiple vertebrae were severed through," Johnson said.

Johnson is hoping the driver will face consequences.

"Every day I wake up, and I'm stiff and sore. I'm not able to do what I used to do," he said. "Hitting someone and leaving them on the side of the road, essentially dead, for all they knew is something, I think, they really need to be held accountable for."

Johnson is not the only one in the Denver area left with answers.

Police are still trying to find the driver who hit and seriously injured someone riding a moped on 6th Avenue and Grant Street in Denver on Oct. 3.

Denver7 looked back at archives and found that there has been at least 11 hit and runs in the Denver metro area in the past three months that have resulted in death or serious injuries.

Johnson is hoping for justice for himself and others who have been through the same thing.

"Unless there are specific witnesses that can say, 'it was that individual,' I'm sure it's very difficult," he said.

He's urging drivers to be careful.

"I was just trying to train and stay fit, and do what I do. And now I'm not able to do that any longer," Johnson said.