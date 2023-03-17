Watch Now
Hit-and-run crash with serious injuries in downtown Denver forcing road closures

According to police, the crash involves three motorists and a pedestrian at 9th and Lincoln.
Posted at 6:41 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 09:30:20-04

Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in downtown Denver that happened early Friday morning.

According to police, the crash involves three motorists and a pedestrian at 9th and Lincoln.

Police said there are partial road closures in the area and delays should be expected. According to police there are serious injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

