Hit-and-run crash with serious injuries in downtown Denver forcing road closures

Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in downtown Denver that happened early Friday morning.
According to police, the crash involves three motorists and a pedestrian at 9th and Lincoln.
Police said there are partial road closures in the area and delays should be expected. According to police there are serious injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
