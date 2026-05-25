Hiker who died climbing Manitou Incline identified by El Paso County coroner

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker who died climbing the Manitou Incline over the Memorial Day weekend has been identified by the El Paso County coroner.

Nickolay Jogolev, 48, was hiking the trail just west of Colorado Springs Saturday morning when he collapsed after experiencing breathing problems about halfway through the trek, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

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Hikers nearby provided first aid until search and rescue was able to reach the area. Jogolev was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment but later died from his illness, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

A GoFundMe account set up in Jogolev’s name shows he was father to seven children, some of whom require complex special needs and medical care.

GoFundMe Jogolev family

The popular trail was closed to the public for about two hours while officials responded to the medical emergency.

Last year, a 64-year-old Oregon man died while climbing the Incline. The man's cause of death was never released.

The Manitou Incline is a challenging hiking trail with over 2,000 feet of elevation gain in under a mile. Officials remind climbers to assess their physical fitness and prepare appropriately for the strenuous route.