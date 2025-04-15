Man climbing the Manitou Incline dies after medical episode

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Climbers on the Manitou Incline Tuesday morning worked in vain performing CPR on a 64-year-old man in medical distress, trying to save his life.

But they were ultimately unsuccessful.

The Oregon man, whose identity has yet to be released, was pronounced deceased shortly after emergency personnel arrived on the incline in Manitou Springs, according to a Facebook post from the city.

The cause of death is undetermined and under investigation.

The city said climbers on the incline called 911 around 10:23 a.m. and quickly attempted life-saving measures.

“We thank the bystanders who quickly intervened and attempted CPR,” said Manitou Springs Fire Chief Keith Buckmiller in the Facebook post. “Their immediate actions are commendable and reflect the compassion of our community.”

The Manitou Incline is a challenging hiking trail with over 2,000 feet of elevation gain in under a mile.

Officials remind climbers to assess their physical fitness and prepare appropriately for the strenuous route.