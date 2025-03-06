Highlands Ranch woman facing charges after crash that killed 77-year-old pedestrian

LONE TREE, Colo. — A Highlands Ranch woman was arrested on Thursday morning following a crash that killed a 77-year-old pedestrian in Lone Tree on the morning of Feb. 26.

Just before 6:15 a.m. that day, officers with the Lone Tree Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at Lone Tree Parkway and Lincoln Avenue, the police department said. They determined that a driver had been headed eastbound on Lincoln Avenue while the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk on the west side of the intersection.

First responders began providing medical care for the 77-year-old, who was transported to a hospital and later died.

AirTracker7 A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in a marked crosswalk on the morning of Feb. 26, 2025, the City of Lone Tree said in a news release.

The driver was identified as Samantha Rudy, 32, of Highlands Ranch, police said.

The intersection was closed during the investigation.

Rudy faces charges of careless driving (resulting in death) and careless driving (vulnerable road user). She turned herself into the Douglas County Justice Center on Thursday morning after an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday.

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to call Det. Corporal Weil at 720-509-1137.