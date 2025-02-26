77-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Lone Tree crosswalk Wednesday morning

LONE TREE, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in a marked crosswalk Wednesday morning, the City of Lone Tree said in a news release.

At 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, a 32-year-old driver hit a 77-year-old woman walking in the intersection of Lone Tree Parkway and Lincoln Avenue.

First responders tried to save the 77-year-old's life at the scene of the crash, but she was ultimately taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

77-year-old pedestrian dies after hit in Lone Tree crosswalk Wednesday morning

The police department shut down eastbound Lincoln Avenue, starting at Quebec Street, to investigate the crash. It has since reopened. Westbound Lincoln Avenue remained open.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact Lone Tree Police Department Detective Corporal Weil at 720-509-1137.