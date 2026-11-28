GEORGETOWN, Colo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the southern Front Range Mountains, high-country in Summit County, Mosquito Range, and Indian Peaks until midnight Saturday due to blowing snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

If you're heading into the high country on Saturday, the NWS says you may want to push travel plans to Sunday to avoid snow, strong winds, and sudden snow squalls.

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High winds threaten Colorado high-country travel as people head home after the holiday weekend

Travelers along I-70 should expect delays, with a westbound road closure near Georgetown due to safety concerns. Near Silver Plume, between Exit 226 and Exit 221, westbound I-70 is closed because of a stalled vehicle. A crash has also closed the westbound road between Exit 226 and Exit 221, about 3 miles west of the Silver Plume area.

I-70 is also closed in both directions between Anemone Trail in Dillon and I-70 at Loveland Pass, about 9 miles east of the Keystone area, due to safety concerns.

As CDOT monitors road conditions, so are Thanksgiving travelers and businesses in the mountains.

"If we needed to just hunker down, we'd be fine," said Mary Claxton, who is spending Thanksgiving weekend in Georgetown with her family.

For businesses like Cabin Creek Brewing, winter weather can also decide who makes it through the door. This time of year, they count on visitors and ski traffic making it into town.

"Yes, holidays are big. It's what saves us during the slower winter months," said server Helena Schmidt.